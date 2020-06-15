2418 Portland St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

***Move in Special *** Charming 1930s cottage - ***Call Trusted Property Service for a showing 541-900-5656 ***



For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.



Charming 30's-40's cottage, middle house of a set of three.

Recently completely remodeled retaining many period details.

This vintage cottage has been rehabbed including, new paint, engineered flooring updated electric wall heaters.

Kitchen has copious cabinets and stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.

Bedrooms are carpeted, vinyl windows, insulation.

Two small bedrooms the main bedroom does fit a queen sized bed with dresser, nightstand etc. the second, smaller bedroom fits a single bed or makes a perfect office or craft room.

Yard care is included.

One off street parking space off alley.

Coin op washer/dryer provided in a separate laundry room.

Perfect south Eugene location to walk/bike to UO, shops, bistros, bakeries, Southtowne shops, bus line to LCC.



Due to the coronavirus and job losses, we will now accept strong co-signers for otherwise good tenants.

Renter's insurance is required in the amount of at least $100,000.

This property is privately owned and managed.

It is posted and screened by Trusted Property Management.



No animals,

no smoking,



Complete Application includes:

1. Separate application for each adult (18 years of age or older)

2. Paid Application fee of $50.00 for each adult (18 years of age or older)

3. Proof of income (Gross monthly household income no less than 2.5x amount of monthly rent)

4. Rental references required



The first qualified applicant willing to move-in at the earliest date will be processed first. We do not hold properties for more than 5 days unless the property is not move-in ready.



Trusted Property Service requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to submit the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5589534)