Eugene, OR
2418 Portland St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

2418 Portland St

2418 Portland Street · (541) 900-5656 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2418 Portland Street, Eugene, OR 97405
Friendly

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2418 Portland St · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
***Move in Special *** Charming 1930s cottage - ***Call Trusted Property Service for a showing 541-900-5656 ***

For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.

Charming 30's-40's cottage, middle house of a set of three.
Recently completely remodeled retaining many period details.
This vintage cottage has been rehabbed including, new paint, engineered flooring updated electric wall heaters.
Kitchen has copious cabinets and stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.
Bedrooms are carpeted, vinyl windows, insulation.
Two small bedrooms the main bedroom does fit a queen sized bed with dresser, nightstand etc. the second, smaller bedroom fits a single bed or makes a perfect office or craft room.
Yard care is included.
One off street parking space off alley.
Coin op washer/dryer provided in a separate laundry room.
Perfect south Eugene location to walk/bike to UO, shops, bistros, bakeries, Southtowne shops, bus line to LCC.

Due to the coronavirus and job losses, we will now accept strong co-signers for otherwise good tenants.
Renter's insurance is required in the amount of at least $100,000.
This property is privately owned and managed.
It is posted and screened by Trusted Property Management.

No animals,
no smoking,

Complete Application includes:
1. Separate application for each adult (18 years of age or older)
2. Paid Application fee of $50.00 for each adult (18 years of age or older)
3. Proof of income (Gross monthly household income no less than 2.5x amount of monthly rent)
4. Rental references required

The first qualified applicant willing to move-in at the earliest date will be processed first. We do not hold properties for more than 5 days unless the property is not move-in ready.

Trusted Property Service requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to submit the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Portland St have any available units?
2418 Portland St has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 Portland St have?
Some of 2418 Portland St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Portland St currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Portland St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Portland St pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Portland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 2418 Portland St offer parking?
Yes, 2418 Portland St does offer parking.
Does 2418 Portland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2418 Portland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Portland St have a pool?
No, 2418 Portland St does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Portland St have accessible units?
No, 2418 Portland St does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Portland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 Portland St has units with dishwashers.
Oregon State University
