Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2400 Malabar Dr.

2400 Malabar Drive · (541) 606-6725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 Malabar Drive, Eugene, OR 97403
Fairmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2400 Malabar Dr. · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Tranquil Haven above UofO - Fall applications accepted - This is a peaceful, private, home up in the hills above U of O. The location is convenient yet allows a relaxing getaway from your adventures in town. Minutes from Hendrix park the neighborhood is flooded with trees and amazing views. Our home has thoughtful decor that will ensure a relaxing experience for our guests!

This 2 - bedroom guests house. Separate, private entrance, own bathroom. The home is spacious with 2 bedrooms and a living room providing comfort for any visitor. Well decorated with thoughtful pieces that have been collected throughout my life. Some antiques, some collectibles :) Quiet neighborhood, gorgeous to take a stroll and enjoy the forest-like surroundings.

By car: 1 min to I-5, 4 min to UO, under 10 min to most Eugene attractions, including UO sports/music venues, river/ridgeline hiking trails, downtown shops/restaurants, a regional medical center, and 2 malls.

(RLNE5649044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Malabar Dr. have any available units?
2400 Malabar Dr. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
Is 2400 Malabar Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Malabar Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Malabar Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Malabar Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Malabar Dr. offer parking?
No, 2400 Malabar Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Malabar Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Malabar Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Malabar Dr. have a pool?
No, 2400 Malabar Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Malabar Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2400 Malabar Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Malabar Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Malabar Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Malabar Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 Malabar Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
