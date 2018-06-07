2400 Malabar Dr.

Amenities

cats allowed

Tranquil Haven above UofO - Fall applications accepted - This is a peaceful, private, home up in the hills above U of O. The location is convenient yet allows a relaxing getaway from your adventures in town. Minutes from Hendrix park the neighborhood is flooded with trees and amazing views. Our home has thoughtful decor that will ensure a relaxing experience for our guests!



This 2 - bedroom guests house. Separate, private entrance, own bathroom. The home is spacious with 2 bedrooms and a living room providing comfort for any visitor. Well decorated with thoughtful pieces that have been collected throughout my life. Some antiques, some collectibles :) Quiet neighborhood, gorgeous to take a stroll and enjoy the forest-like surroundings.



By car: 1 min to I-5, 4 min to UO, under 10 min to most Eugene attractions, including UO sports/music venues, river/ridgeline hiking trails, downtown shops/restaurants, a regional medical center, and 2 malls.



