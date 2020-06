Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Come and see this beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in the desirable West Moreland Complex. Special features are laminate floors, new cabinets and countertops in the kitchen, and new paint inside. Light and bright and clean.



Contact us for access to a video tour or go to www.empirepm.net for full lease details and to apply online!