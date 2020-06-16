All apartments in Eugene
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1932 Lemming Ave

1932 Lemming Avenue · (541) 683-9001
Location

1932 Lemming Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401
Cal Young

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1932 Lemming Ave · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1933 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely fabulous Cal Young/Coburg Rd 3+ bedroom house - This amazing Cal Young/Coburg Road 3+ bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2017 features upgraded finishes, main level living with 2nd story bonus room, Hardwood floors, inside laundry room, gas forced air with air conditioning, gas tank-less water heater, 2 car garage, fenced yard with sprinkler system, large side/rv parking. Every other week landscaping. Such a gorgeous home!

No pets, No smoking, No Marijuana (medical or otherwise)

Requires 1 year lease. Requires renters insurance.

APPLY ONLINE: www.metcorentals.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 Lemming Ave have any available units?
1932 Lemming Ave has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1932 Lemming Ave have?
Some of 1932 Lemming Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1932 Lemming Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1932 Lemming Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 Lemming Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1932 Lemming Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 1932 Lemming Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1932 Lemming Ave does offer parking.
Does 1932 Lemming Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 Lemming Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 Lemming Ave have a pool?
No, 1932 Lemming Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1932 Lemming Ave have accessible units?
No, 1932 Lemming Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 Lemming Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1932 Lemming Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
