1505 Orchard Street #14

Amenities
Come experience beautiful courtyard living! This building is located in a east side residential neighborhood, just 3 blocks east of the law school and Hayward field! This one bedroom apartment features a spacious layout, kitchen and private bath. The complex has beautiful landscaping, onsite laundry and off street parking included! It's within blocks of shopping, restaurants and the bus-line.
Water/Sewer/Garbage included!
Please no pets, no smoking
Visit our website to print an application: www.brightapartments.com
No application fee!
Please call our office if you have any other questions: 541-344-4619
Pictures show sample unit only. Flooring and fixtures may vary by apartment
Pictures to show floor plan only. Flooring and fixtures may vary by apartment.