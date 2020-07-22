All apartments in Eugene
1505 Orchard Street #14
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:08 AM

1505 Orchard Street #14

1505 Orchard Street · (541) 344-4619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1505 Orchard Street, Eugene, OR 97403
Fairmont

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Come experience beautiful courtyard living! This building is located in a east side residential neighborhood, just 3 blocks east of the law school and Hayward field! This one bedroom apartment features a spacious layout, kitchen and private bath. The complex has beautiful landscaping, onsite laundry and off street parking included! It's within blocks of shopping, restaurants and the bus-line.

Water/Sewer/Garbage included!
Please no pets, no smoking

Visit our website to print an application: www.brightapartments.com
No application fee!
Please call our office if you have any other questions: 541-344-4619

Pictures show sample unit only. Flooring and fixtures may vary by apartment
Pictures to show floor plan only. Flooring and fixtures may vary by apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Orchard Street #14 have any available units?
1505 Orchard Street #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
Is 1505 Orchard Street #14 currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Orchard Street #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Orchard Street #14 pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Orchard Street #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 1505 Orchard Street #14 offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Orchard Street #14 offers parking.
Does 1505 Orchard Street #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Orchard Street #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Orchard Street #14 have a pool?
No, 1505 Orchard Street #14 does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Orchard Street #14 have accessible units?
No, 1505 Orchard Street #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Orchard Street #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Orchard Street #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Orchard Street #14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Orchard Street #14 does not have units with air conditioning.
