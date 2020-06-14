460 North Broadway Street

Amenities

FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL leasing1@PPIRENTALS.COM Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.com/vacancies/ Available 6/1. 2 bedroom 1 bath 850 sq ft. This beautifully updated townhome is located in the heart of Estacada. Updates include new hardscape flooring on main level, new carpet on upper level, quartz counter tops in kitchen and new appliances in kitchen! Light and bright kitchen with dining area has lots of cabinet space for the gourmet cook! Slider in dining area opens to private back patio for entertaining and barbecues. The bedrooms are on upper level and share a light and bright bath with white cabinetry, tile floors and tub/shower combination. Building has off street parking and plenty of guest parking. Pet friendly under 25 lbs with pet rent. 1 yr lease. Schools: Clackamas River Elementary, Estacada Middle, Estacada High. PPI~PortlandÃ¢ÂÂs Professional Property Management Experts! Directions: I-205 N/Veterans Memorial Hwy,Take the OR-212 E/OR-224 E exit, EXIT 12, toward Estacada/Mt. Hood, Turn right onto OR-224/OR-212,Turn right onto OR-224,Turn left onto SW 2nd Ave, Turn left onto S Broadway St/Broadway St. Continue to follow S Broadway St. Tenant pays e/cab/utility co-pay of $50.00 for w/s/g; Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed EL 5/12/2010