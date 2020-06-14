All apartments in Estacada
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:40 PM

460 North Broadway Street

460 North Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

460 North Broadway Street, Estacada, OR 97023

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
guest parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL leasing1@PPIRENTALS.COM Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.com/vacancies/ Available 6/1. 2 bedroom 1 bath 850 sq ft. This beautifully updated townhome is located in the heart of Estacada. Updates include new hardscape flooring on main level, new carpet on upper level, quartz counter tops in kitchen and new appliances in kitchen! Light and bright kitchen with dining area has lots of cabinet space for the gourmet cook! Slider in dining area opens to private back patio for entertaining and barbecues. The bedrooms are on upper level and share a light and bright bath with white cabinetry, tile floors and tub/shower combination. Building has off street parking and plenty of guest parking. Pet friendly under 25 lbs with pet rent. 1 yr lease. Schools: Clackamas River Elementary, Estacada Middle, Estacada High. PPI~PortlandÃ¢ÂÂs Professional Property Management Experts! Directions: I-205 N/Veterans Memorial Hwy,Take the OR-212 E/OR-224 E exit, EXIT 12, toward Estacada/Mt. Hood, Turn right onto OR-224/OR-212,Turn right onto OR-224,Turn left onto SW 2nd Ave, Turn left onto S Broadway St/Broadway St. Continue to follow S Broadway St. Tenant pays e/cab/utility co-pay of $50.00 for w/s/g; Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed EL 5/12/2010

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 North Broadway Street have any available units?
460 North Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Estacada, OR.
What amenities does 460 North Broadway Street have?
Some of 460 North Broadway Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 North Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
460 North Broadway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 North Broadway Street pet-friendly?
No, 460 North Broadway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estacada.
Does 460 North Broadway Street offer parking?
Yes, 460 North Broadway Street does offer parking.
Does 460 North Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 North Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 North Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 460 North Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 460 North Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 460 North Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 460 North Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 North Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 North Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 North Broadway Street does not have units with air conditioning.
