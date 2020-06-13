Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:31 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Eagle Crest, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eagle Crest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep...

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
149 NW Antler Loop
149 Northwest Antler Loop, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1523 sqft
149 NW Antler Loop Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous Home with Landscaped Back Yard! - Beautiful home close to schools and parks! Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2540 NW Greenwood Ave
2540 NW Greenwood Ave, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1551 sqft
2540 NW Greenwood Ave Available 07/08/20 2540 NW Greewood Avenue - This 1551 sq. ft. single-level, three-bedroom and two-bath home, offers both space and comfort with a fantastic, open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
324 SW 12th St
324 Southwest 12th Street, Redmond, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
910 sqft
324 SW 12th St Available 07/16/20 Darling SW Redmond Home for Rent! - This cute updated home offers an open living area with hard wood floors, Ceiling fans in the living room and in each of the bedrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2045 NW Kilnwood Pl
2045 Northwest Kilnwood Place, Redmond, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1929 sqft
FURNISHED!! Tentatively available 07/15/2020. 1 small dog considered. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, 1929 SqFt. ( 4th bed used as den/office) This beautifully furnished craftsman home available for short term lease.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2443 Southwest 31st Street
2443 Southwest 31st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1008 sqft
Updated 3 BR / 1 BA home in quiet walkable neighborhood! Look no further for your new home in a desirable and quiet neighborhood in southwest Redmond.
Results within 10 miles of Eagle Crest

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63347 Lamoine Ln.
63347 Lamoine Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
63347 Lamoine Ln. Available 07/21/20 Great single level home in NE Bend! - Nice 1700 square foot single level home offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lots of windows for natural light with a modern 3 way slider to a nice fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
1080 NW Redwood Ave
1080 Northwest Redwood Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Available now. No pets. Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in NW Redmond. Close to Quince Park, Schools, dry canyon and shopping. Laminate wood flooring downstairs, nicely appointed kitchen with tile counters and hickory cabinets.

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
20803 NE Smoke Stack Lane
20803 Northeast Smoke Stack Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Modern 3 BR / 2.5 BA + den in NE Bend This modern and beautiful home is located in a quiet, newer neighborhood close to Pine Nursery Park and the canal trails in NE Bend.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63142 Riverstone Dr.
63142 Riverstone Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1999 sqft
Must see one level home in NW Bend - Beautifully appointed and desirable single level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in NW Bend. Close to the Deschutes River with easy access to shopping, river trails and the parkway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Eagle Crest, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eagle Crest renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

