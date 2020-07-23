Rent Calculator
All apartments in Deschutes County
Find more places like 53875 5th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Deschutes County, OR
/
53875 5th St.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
53875 5th St.
53875 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
53875 5th Street, Deschutes County, OR 97739
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
53875 5th St. Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated - This 3 bedroom house has new paint, flooring, countertops and appliances.
For more information go to www.rentinglapine.com
(RLNE5936337)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 53875 5th St. have any available units?
53875 5th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deschutes County, OR
.
Is 53875 5th St. currently offering any rent specials?
53875 5th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53875 5th St. pet-friendly?
No, 53875 5th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deschutes County
.
Does 53875 5th St. offer parking?
No, 53875 5th St. does not offer parking.
Does 53875 5th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53875 5th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53875 5th St. have a pool?
No, 53875 5th St. does not have a pool.
Does 53875 5th St. have accessible units?
No, 53875 5th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 53875 5th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 53875 5th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53875 5th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 53875 5th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
