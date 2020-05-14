All apartments in Dayton
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

303 Main St.

303 Main Street · (503) 554-0219
Location

303 Main Street, Dayton, OR 97114

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 Main St. - Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2-Bedroom Apt in Downtown Dayton (Built in 2015) - Two-bedroom upstairs apartment with many upgraded features, located in downtown across from Courthouse Square Park.

Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, heat pump, cove lighting in Living Room, quartz counters, tile shower and under-counter sink in Bathroom. One bedroom has a walk-in closet. Storage closet.

Kitchen features: refrigerator w/ bottom freezer and glasstop range in Kitchen, under-cabinet lighting, bar seating.

Washer/Dryer included. Tenant responsible for all Electric and Garbage, and $100/month for Water/Sewer. No pets allowed.

**Chehalem Property Management is finding tenants only for this unit. All management after move-in will be handled by owners and/or their manager.**

(RLNE5756598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Main St. have any available units?
303 Main St. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 303 Main St. have?
Some of 303 Main St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Main St. currently offering any rent specials?
303 Main St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Main St. pet-friendly?
No, 303 Main St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dayton.
Does 303 Main St. offer parking?
No, 303 Main St. does not offer parking.
Does 303 Main St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Main St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Main St. have a pool?
No, 303 Main St. does not have a pool.
Does 303 Main St. have accessible units?
No, 303 Main St. does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Main St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Main St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Main St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Main St. does not have units with air conditioning.
