303 Main St.

Amenities

2-Bedroom Apt in Downtown Dayton (Built in 2015) - Two-bedroom upstairs apartment with many upgraded features, located in downtown across from Courthouse Square Park.



Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, heat pump, cove lighting in Living Room, quartz counters, tile shower and under-counter sink in Bathroom. One bedroom has a walk-in closet. Storage closet.



Kitchen features: refrigerator w/ bottom freezer and glasstop range in Kitchen, under-cabinet lighting, bar seating.



Washer/Dryer included. Tenant responsible for all Electric and Garbage, and $100/month for Water/Sewer. No pets allowed.



**Chehalem Property Management is finding tenants only for this unit. All management after move-in will be handled by owners and/or their manager.**



