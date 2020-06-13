Apartment List
27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Creswell, OR

Finding an apartment in Creswell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
539 Scott Ave. Unit #2
539 Scott Avenue, Creswell, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Wonderful Unit - This is a fresh 2 bedroom 1 bath home with excellent space and a nice area. Newer fridge Very comfortable and space. New paint, New Carpet, and Freshly Updated This unit is part of a 3-plex located down a private and paved alley.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
85802 Loop Lane
85802 Loop Lane, Lane County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
85802 Loop Lane Available 07/14/20 Rustic Home on 5 Acres with a Large Barn - This 2 bedroom home on 5 acres can be yours! Located near I-5 and Seavy Loop Road, this rural property offers a large barn and plenty of land to roam and enjoy.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Gateway
6 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mid-Springfield
14 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mohawk Boulevard
1 Unit Available
Kings Court
1890 M Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
East Main
3 Units Available
Jenna Village
4885 Aster St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
West Springfield
2 Units Available
Centennial
506 West Centennial Boulevard, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek and stylish comfort awaits you at Centennial Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon. Enjoy newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, pecan cabinets, abundant storage, and private patios.
1 of 14

Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
$
University
5 Units Available
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Chalet Apartments
2555 Gateway Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
Chalet Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers contemporary studios, one-, and two-bedroom homes.
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2400 Malabar Dr.
2400 Malabar Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Tranquil Haven above UofO - Fall applications accepted - This is a peaceful, private, home up in the hills above U of O. The location is convenient yet allows a relaxing getaway from your adventures in town.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Main
1 Unit Available
587 S 42nd ST
587 South 42nd Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
587 S 42nd ST Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Construction ~ 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home - Newer construction. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is located near shopping, bus line, and more. Back yard is partially fenced.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
5070 Whiteaker St
5070 Whiteaker Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
5070 Whiteaker St Available 07/15/20 Secluded 3 Bedroom Oasis in a Quiet Neighborhood! - Enjoy this relaxing 3-bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2323 Agate St.
2323 Agate Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
2323 Agate St. Available 08/17/20 Only $1995 For 3 Bedroom House Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! Updated dollhouse with character and charm coupled with modern fixtures. The fenced yard offers privacy and space to relax.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
650 W. 12th #208
650 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
$950
352 sqft
Spacious studio in historic Lincoln School Condos - This beautiful 2nd floor condo features high ceilings, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. The large wall of windows allows for amazing natural light throughout the unit.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
3905 Donald Street
3905 Donald Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1360 sqft
3905 Donald Street Available 07/17/20 Beautiful South Eugene Home - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home offers two large decks, one off the master bedroom, and one off of the living room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
830 W 12th Ave
830 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1536 sqft
Two Bedroom-1-1/2 Bath Vintage Dream Home - This amazing home is a vintage dream. Loads of charm with it's two large bedrooms, large living room and a large dining room (fireplace not usable).

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33464 Bloomberg Rd.
33464 Bloomberg Road, Lane County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1746 sqft
Beautiful Two Bed Two Bath in Eugene - The home has air conditioning, and lots of natural light with large windows, as well as a sun room facing the front lawn. There is a bonus room downstairs perfect for an office.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
1698 Riverview St
1698 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2088 sqft
1698 Riverview St - A Available 07/15/20 Amazing Location! - More pictures to come! This property is not vacant. Please drive by but DO NOT DISTURB the tenants.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
752 Madison St
752 Madison Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
800 sqft
752 Madison St - 752 Available 07/02/20 Downtown Newly Remodeled 2BD/1BA Duplex in Eugene! Pets? - This beautiful newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex is conveniently located in downtown Eugene.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Friendly
1 Unit Available
670 W 25th Pl
670 West 25th Place, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
584 sqft
Luxury Friendly St 1BD/1BA Home. Large Partially Fenced Yard. W/D. Pets? - This quaint little 1 bed/1 bath home is located in the Friendly St. neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
West University
1 Unit Available
686 E 16th Alley - 1
686 East 16th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Townhouse unit in a fantastic location with free parking! Two Bedrooms one and a half bathroom Two-story unit Washer and Dryer included Dishwasher in unit Small yard with yard maintenance Two parking spots included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Harlow
1 Unit Available
520 Honeysuckle Ln
520 Honeysuckle Lane, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2700 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Harlow. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1392 Willamette Street
1392 Willamette Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Located above a commercial office. 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. No carpet. Extra storage/bonus room. Efficient kitchen. Claw Foot Tub. Cat Permitted with additional Deposit. No Dogs permitted.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Creswell, OR

Finding an apartment in Creswell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

