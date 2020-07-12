Apartment List
38 Apartments for rent in Creswell, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Creswell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
539 Scott Ave. Unit #2
539 Scott Avenue, Creswell, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
800 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** This is a fresh 2 bedroom 1 bath home with excellent space and a nice private patio. New Carpet, New fridge, Brand new paint Very comfortable space.

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
569 Holbrook Lane
569 Holbrook Lane, Creswell, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
960 sqft
Beautifully remodeled unit located in Creswell. Updated flooring, stainless steel appliances, motion activated kitchen sink, granite counter tops, new cabinets, new windows, lighting, blinds and has been freshly painted.
Results within 10 miles of Creswell
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Mid-Springfield
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Downtown Eugene
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,100
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Gateway
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Mohawk Boulevard
Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Need for Car! Northgate is located in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by everything you need all within walking distance.
Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
5 Units Available
University
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
West University
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$929
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
Gateway
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South University
1911 Oak Street
1911 Oak Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1464 sqft
1911 Oak Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! - Enjoy this lovely home just minutes from campus! Beautiful upgrades throughout with a fenced in back yard. Off-street parking and driveway parking available.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Amazon
2675 Baker Blvd
2675 Baker Boulevard, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
2675 Baker Blvd Available 09/14/20 SE, Family Friendly, Safe Home - Welcome to our home! This home is fully furnished and available with flexible lease options starting September 14th, 2020. No more than 4 unrelated people may occupy this home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Laurel Hill
1930 Augusta Street
1930 Augusta Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2080 sqft
Spacious 5 bdrm/3.5 bath home in great location! - This beautiful 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features all new carpet, 2 large master suites, a great kitchen with a breakfast bar and spacious layout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Westside
171 West 18th Avenue
171 West 18th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1174 sqft
Wonderful 3bdrm/ 2bthrm home with updated kitchen and utility room - This wonderful 3bdrm/ 2bthrm home offers a single car garage, a gas fireplace, and a fully fenced back yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crest Drive
3374 Olive
3374 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
3374 Olive Available 09/07/20 Ready to Relax - Come home to this wooded retreat in the South Hills with 2 bedrooms and a loft which can be used for office space or a den, wood burning fireplace, central electric heat and wood floors in the kitchen

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Eugene
1269 Lincoln St.
1269 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
1269 Lincoln St.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Friendly
2465 Olive St.
2465 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2438 sqft
2465 Olive St. Available 08/25/20 Beautiful Huge Campus Home ~ 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath - This 5 BR, 2.5 BA, two level, home features two kitchens w/appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
East Main
360 South 51st Place
360 South 51st Place, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Newly remodeled kitchen. Garage, fireplace, w/d hook ups. Self showing - register with www.rently.com Applications available at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
South Springfield
5782 Obsidian Avenue
5782 Obsidian Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1112 sqft
Lovely home near park with walk in closets, large double garage, hook ups. Self showing - register with www.rently.com applications available at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Westside
115 West 16th Avenue
115 West 16th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
875 sqft
This unique and charming 2BD/1BA unit is part of a triplex close to downtown Eugene. Walking distance to Brails on Willamette, Cornucopia and shopping. Second upstairs bedroom has been recently updated.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gateway
680 N Clover Leaf Loop
680 N Cloverleaf Loop, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address 682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477 Available: NOW!! Offered By Granite Properties – granitepm.com Description This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mid-Springfield
311 37th Street
311 37th Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1116 sqft
Adorable Three Bedroom Two Bath Home With Large Back Yard - This cute two story home has a lot to offer.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Eugene
505 East 31st
505 East 31st Avenue, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1366 sqft
505 East 31st Available 08/12/20 South Eugene Bungalow - This cozy south hills area home offers all the charm of the era with plenty of space bringing 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. The fifth bedroom has its own private space with bathroom.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West University
237 E. 15th
237 East 15th Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
237 E. 15th Available 08/14/20 $1695 For 3BR Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! This location is great to walk to anything downtown or campus.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Laurel Hill
1625 Riverview St
1625 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1480 sqft
Renovated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Home with Unique Architecture - This fully renovated home offers new appliances, new ductless heating and A/C and refinished hardwood floors with a great 16x14 master suite upstairs with a brand-new half bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Creswell, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Creswell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

