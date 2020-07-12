All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Park at 5th

635 NW 5th St · (508) 637-5350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

635 NW 5th St, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 71026 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 71032 · Avail. now

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 64008 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 72049 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at 5th.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
community garden
internet access
And to your new home. The Park at Fifth Street has all newly renovated 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments. With 11 floor plans to choose from, youll find the perfect layout. Our dedicated staff has strived to make The Park at Fifth Street a community you can feel proud of. With covered bike racks, a seasonal pool, community garden, and BBQ area, youll find plenty of ways to enjoy the beautiful weather. Were also conveniently located on a bus line, a paved bike lane, and less than a mile to OSU campus or downtown Corvallis. Call us today and make The Park at Fifth Street youre new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs weight limit per pet
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, aCovered Bicycle Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at 5th have any available units?
Park at 5th has 7 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does Park at 5th have?
Some of Park at 5th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at 5th currently offering any rent specials?
Park at 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at 5th pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at 5th is pet friendly.
Does Park at 5th offer parking?
Yes, Park at 5th offers parking.
Does Park at 5th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park at 5th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at 5th have a pool?
Yes, Park at 5th has a pool.
Does Park at 5th have accessible units?
No, Park at 5th does not have accessible units.
Does Park at 5th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at 5th has units with dishwashers.
