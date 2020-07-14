All apartments in Corvallis
Arcade
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Arcade

Open Now until 5pm
440 Northwest 23rd Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR 97330
Chintimini

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 13 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 04 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arcade.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
bike storage
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
courtyard
internet access
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances. If you choose to pedal your way around town, this community offers indoor bike storage and of course, public transportation is just steps away. Private laundry facilities are located on site to add to the convenience of living here. For your comfort we are a no pets, non-smoking community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Max weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arcade have any available units?
Arcade has 4 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does Arcade have?
Some of Arcade's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arcade currently offering any rent specials?
Arcade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arcade pet-friendly?
Yes, Arcade is pet friendly.
Does Arcade offer parking?
Yes, Arcade offers parking.
Does Arcade have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arcade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arcade have a pool?
No, Arcade does not have a pool.
Does Arcade have accessible units?
No, Arcade does not have accessible units.
Does Arcade have units with dishwashers?
No, Arcade does not have units with dishwashers.
