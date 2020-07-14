Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage courtyard internet access

With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances. If you choose to pedal your way around town, this community offers indoor bike storage and of course, public transportation is just steps away. Private laundry facilities are located on site to add to the convenience of living here. For your comfort we are a no pets, non-smoking community.