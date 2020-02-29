Amenities

6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr Available 07/20/20 Application Pending-Spacious 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Corvallis - Relax in this spacious 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Corvallis. Home features include vaulted-ceiling living room, formal dining room, family room with a gas fireplace and built-in niches. The kitchen touts granite counter tops, center island and all appliances. A master suite with walk-in closet has its own two-sink bathroom with a soaking tub and a separate shower. Laundry is made easy on the second-floor. Park inside the 2 car garage and enjoy your own private backyard, which backs up to green space. Grand Oaks residents enjoy the use of a clubhouse with reception and exercise rooms, an outdoor swimming facility with big pool, wading pool and hot spa. The area is surrounded by numerous walking paths, welcoming landscaping and green spaces.$2,300 a month plus deposit. No smoking. One small pet considered with approval. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping.



Call Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at 541-257-3459 for information or to schedule a showing.



