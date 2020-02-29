All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr

6133 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive · (541) 257-3459
Location

6133 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive, Corvallis, OR 97333

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr · Avail. Jul 20

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1896 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr Available 07/20/20 Application Pending-Spacious 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Corvallis - Relax in this spacious 2-story, 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Corvallis. Home features include vaulted-ceiling living room, formal dining room, family room with a gas fireplace and built-in niches. The kitchen touts granite counter tops, center island and all appliances. A master suite with walk-in closet has its own two-sink bathroom with a soaking tub and a separate shower. Laundry is made easy on the second-floor. Park inside the 2 car garage and enjoy your own private backyard, which backs up to green space. Grand Oaks residents enjoy the use of a clubhouse with reception and exercise rooms, an outdoor swimming facility with big pool, wading pool and hot spa. The area is surrounded by numerous walking paths, welcoming landscaping and green spaces.$2,300 a month plus deposit. No smoking. One small pet considered with approval. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

Call Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at 541-257-3459 for information or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3214251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr have any available units?
6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr have?
Some of 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr does offer parking.
Does 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr has a pool.
Does 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6133 SW Grand Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
