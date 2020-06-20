Rent Calculator
Corvallis, OR
245 NW 12th St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
245 NW 12th St
245 Northwest 12th Street
No Longer Available
Location
245 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
245 NW 12th St Available 07/01/20 5 bed + 1.5 bath - A great house close to the campus.
Washer and dryer on site.
Pets ok.
Apply at www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies
(RLNE5799143)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 245 NW 12th St have any available units?
245 NW 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corvallis, OR
.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Corvallis Rent Report
.
Is 245 NW 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
245 NW 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 NW 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 NW 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 245 NW 12th St offer parking?
No, 245 NW 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 245 NW 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 NW 12th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 NW 12th St have a pool?
No, 245 NW 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 245 NW 12th St have accessible units?
No, 245 NW 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 245 NW 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 NW 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 NW 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 NW 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
