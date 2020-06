Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities coffee bar

FREE RENT! Large 4 Bedroom Close to OSU - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

L ~ Lease ~ Sign a lease from NOW 6/30/21

Two Weeks FREE Rent



Look no further. Welcome home to this spacious split level 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house located within walking distance to the OSU campus! Take advantage of the convenience of a dishwasher included. Enjoy your fenced back yard when gathering with friends to enjoy a summers evening or curl up with a good book and just relax. With close proximity to shopping, parks and restaurants this prime location home is a gem you do not want to miss. As an added bonus, landscaping is provided! Call or come by our office today to get more information on how to view this rental!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!



