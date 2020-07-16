Amenities
1875 NW Grant Circle Available 08/15/20 3 Bed 1 bath Ready for You! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan. Many windows invite natural light to pour in.
- New flooring recently installed
- Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 bath
- High end kitchen with dishwasher, large fridge, and new range
- Detached one car garage and ample street parking
- One room is accessed via the other 2nd floor room
- Fully fenced and private yard with a patio and spacious grassy area, professional yard care provided
o Terms: Lease through June 2021
o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property
o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
No Cats Allowed
