Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1875 NW Grant Circle Available 08/15/20 3 Bed 1 bath Ready for You! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan. Many windows invite natural light to pour in.



*** Apply on our Website at: http://www.yourchateau.com/ ***



- New flooring recently installed

- Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 bath

- High end kitchen with dishwasher, large fridge, and new range

- Detached one car garage and ample street parking

- One room is accessed via the other 2nd floor room

- Fully fenced and private yard with a patio and spacious grassy area, professional yard care provided

- Managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.



o Terms: Lease through June 2021



o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property



o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



© 2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED,

ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM

THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3319469)