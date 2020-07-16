All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1875 NW Grant Circle

1875 Northwest Grant Circle · (541) 752-4000
Location

1875 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1875 NW Grant Circle · Avail. Aug 15

$1,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1875 NW Grant Circle Available 08/15/20 3 Bed 1 bath Ready for You! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan. Many windows invite natural light to pour in.

*** Apply on our Website at: http://www.yourchateau.com/ ***

- New flooring recently installed
- Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 bath
- High end kitchen with dishwasher, large fridge, and new range
- Detached one car garage and ample street parking
- One room is accessed via the other 2nd floor room
- Fully fenced and private yard with a patio and spacious grassy area, professional yard care provided
- Managed by Chateau Management (www.yourchateau.com)! You can expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.

o Terms: Lease through June 2021

o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property

o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

© 2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED,
ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM
THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3319469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 NW Grant Circle have any available units?
1875 NW Grant Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1875 NW Grant Circle have?
Some of 1875 NW Grant Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 NW Grant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1875 NW Grant Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 NW Grant Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1875 NW Grant Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 1875 NW Grant Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1875 NW Grant Circle offers parking.
Does 1875 NW Grant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1875 NW Grant Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 NW Grant Circle have a pool?
No, 1875 NW Grant Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1875 NW Grant Circle have accessible units?
No, 1875 NW Grant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 NW Grant Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1875 NW Grant Circle has units with dishwashers.
