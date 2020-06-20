All apartments in Corvallis
1605 NW Highland Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1605 NW Highland Drive

1605 NW Highland Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1605 NW Highland Dr, Corvallis, OR 97330

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1605 NW Highland Drive Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home NW Corvallis - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large corner lot. Bus stops located steps away from this freshly updated home. Large eat-in kitchen, built in storage through-out, washer & dryer, new flooring and fresh paint are some of the many features of this home. No smoking and one small pet conditional. $1850/month plus security deposit. Utilities and landscaping tenant responsibility.

Please call Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at (541) 257-3459 for more information or to schedule a showing appointment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4121187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 NW Highland Drive have any available units?
1605 NW Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
Is 1605 NW Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 NW Highland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 NW Highland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 NW Highland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1605 NW Highland Drive offer parking?
No, 1605 NW Highland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1605 NW Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 NW Highland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 NW Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 NW Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 NW Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 NW Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 NW Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 NW Highland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 NW Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 NW Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
