Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

1605 NW Highland Drive Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home NW Corvallis - This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large corner lot. Bus stops located steps away from this freshly updated home. Large eat-in kitchen, built in storage through-out, washer & dryer, new flooring and fresh paint are some of the many features of this home. No smoking and one small pet conditional. $1850/month plus security deposit. Utilities and landscaping tenant responsibility.



Please call Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at (541) 257-3459 for more information or to schedule a showing appointment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4121187)