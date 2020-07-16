All apartments in Corvallis
1305 NW 10th St.

1305 Northwest 10th Street · (541) 754-6102
Location

1305 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 NW 10th St. · Avail. Jul 31

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1305 NW 10th St. Available 07/31/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Perfectly Located 3 Bedroom Home! Check out this darling 3 bedroom 2 bath home, perfectly located on the corner of NW Beca and 10th - very near 9th street shopping, parks and great schools. Enjoy beautiful wood floors, a roomy kitchen with island and a cozy gs fireplace in the living room. Slider to private, fenced back yard. 2-car garage for parking or additional storage. Washer/dryer included for tenant use. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Landscaping and utilities are tenant responsibilities. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a viewing, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 NW 10th St. have any available units?
1305 NW 10th St. has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 NW 10th St. have?
Some of 1305 NW 10th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 NW 10th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1305 NW 10th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 NW 10th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 NW 10th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1305 NW 10th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1305 NW 10th St. offers parking.
Does 1305 NW 10th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 NW 10th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 NW 10th St. have a pool?
No, 1305 NW 10th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1305 NW 10th St. have accessible units?
No, 1305 NW 10th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 NW 10th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 NW 10th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
