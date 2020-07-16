Amenities
1305 NW 10th St. Available 07/31/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Perfectly Located 3 Bedroom Home! Check out this darling 3 bedroom 2 bath home, perfectly located on the corner of NW Beca and 10th - very near 9th street shopping, parks and great schools. Enjoy beautiful wood floors, a roomy kitchen with island and a cozy gs fireplace in the living room. Slider to private, fenced back yard. 2-car garage for parking or additional storage. Washer/dryer included for tenant use. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Landscaping and utilities are tenant responsibilities. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a viewing, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!
