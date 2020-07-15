All apartments in Coos County
Find more places like 62429 Olive Barber Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coos County, OR
/
62429 Olive Barber Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

62429 Olive Barber Road

62429 Olive Barber Rd · (541) 269-5561 ext. 10
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

62429 Olive Barber Rd, Coos County, OR 97420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 62429 Olive Barber Road · Avail. Jul 21

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
62429 Olive Barber Road Available 07/21/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on Olive Barber - Quiet, country living at it's finest! This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for the right person! Situated on Olive Barber Road, close to town yet still with a rural country feel. Range and refrigerator in large kitchen. Dining Area. W/D hook-ups in mud room. Good sized bedrooms. Plenty of built ins. Carport. On well & septic. Non working fire-place. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for landscape upkeep. 6 month lease. Pets may be allowed upon owner approval (up to 2 small pets with a $300 pet deposit).

Application fee per adult: $45

-For more information or to schedule an appointment please book a showing with Loren our lead showings agent.

Direct Line: (541)435-7110
Email: Loren@grandmgmt.com

For all other questions call our main line: (541)269-5561

-Please feel free to apply on our website: www.grandmgmt.com, it is a great first step to get the ball rolling. Also follow us on Facebook.

Grand Management services 420 Park Ave. Coos Bay OR 97420

(RLNE3586220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62429 Olive Barber Road have any available units?
62429 Olive Barber Road has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62429 Olive Barber Road have?
Some of 62429 Olive Barber Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62429 Olive Barber Road currently offering any rent specials?
62429 Olive Barber Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62429 Olive Barber Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 62429 Olive Barber Road is pet friendly.
Does 62429 Olive Barber Road offer parking?
Yes, 62429 Olive Barber Road offers parking.
Does 62429 Olive Barber Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62429 Olive Barber Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62429 Olive Barber Road have a pool?
No, 62429 Olive Barber Road does not have a pool.
Does 62429 Olive Barber Road have accessible units?
No, 62429 Olive Barber Road does not have accessible units.
Does 62429 Olive Barber Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 62429 Olive Barber Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62429 Olive Barber Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 62429 Olive Barber Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 62429 Olive Barber Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORJunction City, ORSutherlin, OR
Coos Bay, ORGrants Pass, ORBrookings, OR
Florence, ORRoseburg, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity