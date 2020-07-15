Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

62429 Olive Barber Road Available 07/21/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home on Olive Barber - Quiet, country living at it's finest! This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for the right person! Situated on Olive Barber Road, close to town yet still with a rural country feel. Range and refrigerator in large kitchen. Dining Area. W/D hook-ups in mud room. Good sized bedrooms. Plenty of built ins. Carport. On well & septic. Non working fire-place. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant responsible for landscape upkeep. 6 month lease. Pets may be allowed upon owner approval (up to 2 small pets with a $300 pet deposit).



Application fee per adult: $45



-For more information or to schedule an appointment please book a showing with Loren our lead showings agent.



Direct Line: (541)435-7110

Email: Loren@grandmgmt.com



For all other questions call our main line: (541)269-5561



-Please feel free to apply on our website: www.grandmgmt.com, it is a great first step to get the ball rolling. Also follow us on Facebook.



Grand Management services 420 Park Ave. Coos Bay OR 97420



(RLNE3586220)