Creekside Apartments
Creekside Apartments

10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road · (205) 839-8706
Location

10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR 97015
Sunnyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 634 · Avail. now

$1,474

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekside Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
garage
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
cats allowed
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage. Large windows create naturally bright spaces and spacious European-style kitchens are fully-equipped with quality appliances. Each apartment has its own carport and garage space is available on request. Amenities include a private fitness center, swimming pool, and a clubhouse with a game room, entertainment area and comfortable lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekside Apartments have any available units?
Creekside Apartments has a unit available for $1,474 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Creekside Apartments have?
Some of Creekside Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Creekside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Creekside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Creekside Apartments offers parking.
Does Creekside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekside Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Creekside Apartments has a pool.
Does Creekside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Creekside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Creekside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Creekside Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Creekside Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
