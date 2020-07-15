Creekside Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area carport clubhouse dog park gym game room parking playground pool 24hr maintenance e-payments garage guest parking hot tub sauna cats allowed

We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage. Large windows create naturally bright spaces and spacious European-style kitchens are fully-equipped with quality appliances. Each apartment has its own carport and garage space is available on request. Amenities include a private fitness center, swimming pool, and a clubhouse with a game room, entertainment area and comfortable lounge.