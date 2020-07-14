Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking playground

At Boulder Gardens, you'll find an extraordinary community to accommodate the life-style you crave! Our distinctive two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhomes offer contemporary layouts with equipped kitchens, plush carpet/wood grain vinyl, generously portioned closets with organizers, and a dishwasher in our two bedroom townhomes. Boulder Gardens offers pet-friendly apartments in Clackamas, OR. We are ideally located near an array of shopping, banking, cinemas, as well as being located right off HWY 212 or Exit 12 (205). Close to Watkins Park, a short commute to downtown Portland and the Portland International Airport. We offer a newly remodeled laundry facility on-site. Still to come: a new community garden area, sports court, and community center!