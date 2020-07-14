All apartments in Clackamas County
Find more places like Boulder Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clackamas County, OR
/
Boulder Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Boulder Gardens

Open Now until 5pm
16751 Southeast 82nd Drive · (503) 850-7614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16751 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR 97015
Clackamas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0410 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 0203 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 0204 · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1302 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1104 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boulder Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
dog park
playground
smoke-free units
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
playground
At Boulder Gardens, you'll find an extraordinary community to accommodate the life-style you crave! Our distinctive two bedroom, 1.5 bath townhomes offer contemporary layouts with equipped kitchens, plush carpet/wood grain vinyl, generously portioned closets with organizers, and a dishwasher in our two bedroom townhomes. Boulder Gardens offers pet-friendly apartments in Clackamas, OR. We are ideally located near an array of shopping, banking, cinemas, as well as being located right off HWY 212 or Exit 12 (205). Close to Watkins Park, a short commute to downtown Portland and the Portland International Airport. We offer a newly remodeled laundry facility on-site. Still to come: a new community garden area, sports court, and community center!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $400-$1600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 each
limit: 2
rent: $25 each
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: On-site parking.
Storage Details: Additional $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boulder Gardens have any available units?
Boulder Gardens has 10 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Boulder Gardens have?
Some of Boulder Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boulder Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Boulder Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Boulder Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Boulder Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Boulder Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Boulder Gardens offers parking.
Does Boulder Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Boulder Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Boulder Gardens have a pool?
No, Boulder Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Boulder Gardens have accessible units?
No, Boulder Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Boulder Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Boulder Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Boulder Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, Boulder Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Boulder Gardens?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir
Happy Valley, OR 97086
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive
Oak Grove, OR 97267
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr
West Linn, OR 97068
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct
Wilsonville, OR 97070
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy
Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue
Milwaukie, OR 97222

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORCorvallis, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORBull Mountain, ORKing City, ORGladstone, OROak Grove, ORSilverton, ORCanby, OR
Sandy, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORTroutdale, ORNewberg, ORCedar Mill, ORFairview, OROak Hills, ORBethany, ORFour Corners, ORWashougal, WACamas, WAKeizer, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity