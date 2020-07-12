Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Central Point, OR with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Medford
411 Berrydale Ave. #14
411 Berrydale Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1447 sqft
411 Berrydale Ave. #14 Available 07/16/20 Nice newer three bedroom townhouse with nice finishes - PLEASE GO TO GENUINEPROPERTYMANANAGEMENT.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION Nice Newer town homes behind Wild River Brewery.
Results within 5 miles of Central Point
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
1 Unit Available
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Medford
936 Parkdale Ave.
936 Parkdale Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
936 Parkdale Ave. Available 07/27/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath in The Hampton Subdivision - Hurry in for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath in the Hampton Subdivision. Living room with gas fireplace, open kitchen/dining area.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1000 Shafer Lane
1000 Shafer Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1944 sqft
1000 Shafer Lane Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3bd/2ba, Mature Garden, Fenced yard, Attached Garage, Pets Ok, Utls Pd - Newly-built home (2016), with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, attached garage, and large yard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
47 N. Peach St
47 North Peach Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1109 sqft
Cozy Home for Rent - Properties shown by appointment only! Gas Heat No Smoking No Pets (RLNE3537784)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1905 Roberts Rd
1905 Roberts Road, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
888 sqft
Modern 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Town Home - Centrally located E Medford Townhome. 2 bedroom, 1 Bath, with front and back sun decks with views of the city. Newly built in 2016.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
613 N Holly St.
613 North Holly Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1140 sqft
UPDATED Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex Unit - Property Id: 302096 Centrally-located, newly-updated, and spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit in a cute duplex! Great property that has just been freshly painted inside & out.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Main
2345 Finley Lane #2
2345 Finley Lane, Medford, OR
Studio
$1,050
340 sqft
2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath.

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3167 Forest Hills Drive
3167 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1827 sqft
As you enter this large three bed/two bath home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and will immediately notice the VERY high vaulted ceilings.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Medford
1959 Lillian Street
1959 Lillian Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1 sqft
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
North Medford
2967 Stacie Way - 1
2967 Stacie Way, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
920 sqft
2967 Stacie Way, Medford OR 97504.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Washington
831 West 14th Street
831 West 14th Street, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
831 West 14th Street Available 04/20/20 Cute Cottage - Fenced Yard with room for off-street Parking and a Garden! - Single family home with open concept living, dining, kitchen plus separate laundry room with washer/dryer Hookups.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
138 Western Ave
138 Western Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1150 sqft
Updated and Remodeled! ~ 3 Bed 2 Bath - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville
108 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1384 sqft
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville Available 08/07/20 Adorable Jacksonville Duplex Available Soon! - If you are looking for a home in Jacksonville that's close to stores, restaurants, and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the place for you.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington
1732 Stewart Ave
1732 Stewart Avenue, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
986 sqft
1732 Stewart Ave Available 08/24/20 Great Price and Great Location! - This cute cottage in South West Medford has two bedrooms and one bath an large living room and a laundry room.
Results within 10 miles of Central Point

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Phoenix
250 Jared Court
250 Jared Court, Phoenix, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1547 sqft
3BD/2BA Furnished Phoenix home, Attached garage, Includes utilities, fenced, Pet OK - Newer, clean, furnished 3bd/2ba, single story home with open living floor plan.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
3328 Hidden Springs Drive
3328 Hidden Spring, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1827 sqft
3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504 Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
78 Greenmoor Dr
78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2689 sqft
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
633 Sarah Lane
633 Sarah Lane, Eagle Point, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1220 sqft
Nice 3 Bed 1.5 bath home in Eagle Point - close to shopping! - Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Central Point, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Central Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

