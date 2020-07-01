/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Central Point, OR
McLoughlin
613 N Holly St.
613 North Holly Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1140 sqft
UPDATED Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex Unit - Property Id: 302096 Centrally-located, newly-updated, and spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom unit in a cute duplex! Great property that has just been freshly painted inside & out.
Southwest Medford
1959 Lillian Street
1959 Lillian Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout.
Southwest Medford
1000 Shafer Lane
1000 Shafer Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1944 sqft
1000 Shafer Lane Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3bd/2ba, Mature Garden, Fenced yard, Attached Garage, Pets Ok, Utls Pd - Newly-built home (2016), with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, attached garage, and large yard.
Jacksonville
430 Shafer Lane
430 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1749 sqft
Updated Home on Large Lot Located in Great Jacksonville Neighborhood! - This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1749 square feet.
West Main
641 Spring Valley Drive
641 Spring Valley Drive, Medford, OR
Large BEAUTIFUL Newer home in S. Medford High area - 4 BED 3 BATH: Lovely 2,400 square foot newer home with tons of great features.
North Medford
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.
White City
8274 Kestrel Way
8274 Kestrel Way, White City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Great 3 bdrm, 2 bath home Ready 3/10/2020 - Nice 3 bdrm, 2 bath home, wood floors, huge living room, dining area, spacious rooms, no fridge, central a/h, nice yard.
McLoughlin
138 Western Ave
138 Western Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1150 sqft
Updated and Remodeled! ~ 3 Bed 2 Bath - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.
Results within 10 miles of Central Point
Phoenix
250 Jared Court
250 Jared Court, Phoenix, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1547 sqft
250 Jared Court Available 07/05/20 3BD/2BA Furnished Phoenix home, Attached garage, Includes utilities, fenced, Pet OK - Newer, clean, furnished 3bd/2ba, single story home with open living floor plan.
Southeast Medford
1329 Stonegate Dr.
1329 Stonegate Drive, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1890 sqft
Stunning Newer Build in Stonegate Estates!! - This exquisite home was completed by Mahar Bros.
3328 Hidden Springs Drive
3328 Hidden Spring, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1827 sqft
3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504 Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E.
78 Greenmoor Dr
78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course.