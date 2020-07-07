All apartments in Cedar Mill
7773 NW Spirea St · (503) 941-9024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7773 NW Spirea St, Cedar Mill, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$2,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1723 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON! Brand new DR Horton construction AND first time as a rental home! This fantastic, open concept floor plan townhome is nestled in the new Crossings at Abbey Creek community located in the Bethany area. This home highlights a clean and neutral color palette, natural light, soaring ceilings and a spacious living area. Open sight lines from the kitchen to living spaces makes for an entertainer's dream! Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, PCC Rock Creek, parks, trails, Intel, Nike and MORE! This gorgeous home is a must see. Small pets possible with owner approval, additional deposit and pet rent. Contact our office for more info!

*Photos listed are stock images, availability date is subject to change*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7773 Northwest Spirea Street have any available units?
7773 Northwest Spirea Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7773 Northwest Spirea Street currently offering any rent specials?
7773 Northwest Spirea Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7773 Northwest Spirea Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7773 Northwest Spirea Street is pet friendly.
Does 7773 Northwest Spirea Street offer parking?
No, 7773 Northwest Spirea Street does not offer parking.
Does 7773 Northwest Spirea Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7773 Northwest Spirea Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7773 Northwest Spirea Street have a pool?
No, 7773 Northwest Spirea Street does not have a pool.
Does 7773 Northwest Spirea Street have accessible units?
No, 7773 Northwest Spirea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7773 Northwest Spirea Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7773 Northwest Spirea Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7773 Northwest Spirea Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7773 Northwest Spirea Street does not have units with air conditioning.
