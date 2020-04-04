1530 NW 133rd Ave.

Amenities
Cedar Mill Split Level with ALL the Amenities, Fixed term lease through Jan. 3rd 2021 - This stunning split level 4 bedroom home is situated in a serene neighborhood but offers convenient access to Cornell Rd and HWY 26. Features include:
- 1872 sq. ft. 4 bedroom 3 bathroom, 2 level home
Upper floor:
- spacious living room with wood burning fireplace
- huge deck overlooking landscaped backyard
- hardwood floors throughout
- kitchen with serving bar, fridge with ice maker, flat-top electric range, dishwasher, disposal, built-in microwave
- master suite with bathroom (tiled shower stall)
- 2 additional bedrooms with newly remodeled hallway bath (tub and shower)
Lower floor:
- family room with laminate flooring and additional wood burning fireplace
- bedroom and hallway bathroom (shower stall)
- utility room with deep sink and W/D hook-ups
- 2 car garage with ample work space (manual doors)
- additional storage area under stairs
- forced air, gas central heating with air conditioner
- spacious backyard
- RV parking on side of house
- convenient access to shopping, grocery
- This home is offered on a fixed term lease through January 3rd, 2021. Owner intends to move back into home after this tenancy. Tenant must provide a notice to vacate for 1/3/21 upon signing lease.
- Owner to store house repair materials in locking closet in garage
Contact Reed with Portland Rental Properties at 503-288-8330 or Reed@PortlandRentalProperties.com with any questions or to arrange a viewing.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5625890)