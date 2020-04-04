All apartments in Cedar Mill
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

1530 NW 133rd Ave.

1530 Northwest 133rd Avenue · (503) 288-8330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1530 Northwest 133rd Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1530 NW 133rd Ave. · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Cedar Mill Split Level with ALL the Amenities, Fixed term lease through Jan. 3rd 2021 - This stunning split level 4 bedroom home is situated in a serene neighborhood but offers convenient access to Cornell Rd and HWY 26. Features include:

- 1872 sq. ft. 4 bedroom 3 bathroom, 2 level home

Upper floor:
- spacious living room with wood burning fireplace
- huge deck overlooking landscaped backyard
- hardwood floors throughout
- kitchen with serving bar, fridge with ice maker, flat-top electric range, dishwasher, disposal, built-in microwave
- master suite with bathroom (tiled shower stall)
- 2 additional bedrooms with newly remodeled hallway bath (tub and shower)

Lower floor:
- family room with laminate flooring and additional wood burning fireplace
- bedroom and hallway bathroom (shower stall)
- utility room with deep sink and W/D hook-ups
- 2 car garage with ample work space (manual doors)
- additional storage area under stairs

- forced air, gas central heating with air conditioner
- spacious backyard
- RV parking on side of house
- convenient access to shopping, grocery

- This home is offered on a fixed term lease through January 3rd, 2021. Owner intends to move back into home after this tenancy. Tenant must provide a notice to vacate for 1/3/21 upon signing lease.
- Owner to store house repair materials in locking closet in garage

Contact Reed with Portland Rental Properties at 503-288-8330 or Reed@PortlandRentalProperties.com with any questions or to arrange a viewing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5625890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 NW 133rd Ave. have any available units?
1530 NW 133rd Ave. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1530 NW 133rd Ave. have?
Some of 1530 NW 133rd Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 NW 133rd Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1530 NW 133rd Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 NW 133rd Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 NW 133rd Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1530 NW 133rd Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1530 NW 133rd Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1530 NW 133rd Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 NW 133rd Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 NW 133rd Ave. have a pool?
No, 1530 NW 133rd Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1530 NW 133rd Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1530 NW 133rd Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 NW 133rd Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 NW 133rd Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 NW 133rd Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1530 NW 133rd Ave. has units with air conditioning.
