One bedroom in the heart of Carlton



Walk to everything Carlton has to offer! Newly renovavated cozy apartment with wrap around porch. Rent is 900.00 per month and includes ($100 for water), and garbage. This is an upstairs apartment. Please fill out questionaire if interested and we will follow up with you when we receive it. Only serious inquiries that reply with the free application will be considered on a first come first served basis. After viewing the apartment and confirming your interest there is another portion of the application that includes credit check and background check which will be the potential tenants responsibility to pay processing fee through TurboTenant. Any delays in submission of over 2 business days will lose their place and we will need to proceed to the next applicant. The total cost to move in is $1900.00 for 1st month and deposit and the lease term is one year. We are able to do month to month contract with an extra $800 deposit.



No Pets Allowed



