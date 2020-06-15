All apartments in Cannon Beach
420 Elk Creek Rd. Unit 101 - Garden Condo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

420 Elk Creek Rd. Unit 101 - Garden Condo

420 Elk Creek Rd · (503) 738-4821
Location

420 Elk Creek Rd, Cannon Beach, OR 97110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Elk Creek Rd. Unit 101 - Garden Condo · Avail. Jun 30

$1,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 865 sqft

Amenities

420 Elk Creek Rd. Unit 101 - Garden Condo Available 06/30/20 Elk Creek Garden Condo - Two bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath ground level condo with custom woodwork; entertainment wall with wall mount tv & electric fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, huge wine rack; new flooring throughout; closet built-ins; new window coverings; stackable washer/dryer. Close to the beach and forest reserve. Close to downtown, shopping & restaurants yet settled in the a quiet neighborhood surrounded by mature trees. Common space area among the natural beauty of the outdoors allows for family BBQ's. Don't miss out!
Dogs on approval, sorry, no cats. This property is a NON SMOKING PROPERTY.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5108238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

