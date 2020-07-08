All apartments in Canby
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Redwood Terrace

2040 N Redwood St ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2040 N Redwood St, Canby, OR 97013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 54 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Terrace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
carport
Redwood Terrace Apartments is designed to offer generous living spaces in a wonderful countryside setting. Just across from the Willamette Valley Golf Course and conveniently close to schools, shopping, and the Canby Business District, our beautiful one and two bedroom units feature spacious floor plans, fully equipped kitchens that include built-in microwaves, full-sized washer & dryer, and ceiling fans. Add to that meticulously landscaped grounds, an exercise room, and 24/7 onsite management, and you will be proud to call Redwood Terrace Home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Carport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Terrace have any available units?
Redwood Terrace has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Redwood Terrace have?
Some of Redwood Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Terrace offers parking.
Does Redwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Terrace have a pool?
No, Redwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, Redwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, Redwood Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
