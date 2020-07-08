Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly carport

Redwood Terrace Apartments is designed to offer generous living spaces in a wonderful countryside setting. Just across from the Willamette Valley Golf Course and conveniently close to schools, shopping, and the Canby Business District, our beautiful one and two bedroom units feature spacious floor plans, fully equipped kitchens that include built-in microwaves, full-sized washer & dryer, and ceiling fans. Add to that meticulously landscaped grounds, an exercise room, and 24/7 onsite management, and you will be proud to call Redwood Terrace Home.