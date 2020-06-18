111 Northwest 2nd Avenue

Amenities
Modern living in Downtown Canby! The Dahlia offers front door access to downtown Canby, restaurants, Wait City Park and the brand-new Canby Public Library. Each apartment has quartz countertops, vinyl wood plank flooring, washer/dryers in each apartment home and energy efficient appliances. Juliette patios and incredible territorial views are available in select homes as well. The Dahlia offers a fitness center, elevator and first floor lounge with a coffee bar. Conveniently located near the Wilsonville & Oregon City area. Additional storage and reserved parking are available. Stop by and visit this quaint & quiet property.Visit our website today @ WWW.LIVEATTHEDAHLIA.COM to find the apartment you love the most!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.