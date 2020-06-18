All apartments in Canby
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

111 Northwest 2nd Avenue

111 Northwest 2nd Avenue · (503) 917-3339
Location

111 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Canby, OR 97013

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$1,310

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
Modern living in Downtown Canby! The Dahlia offers front door access to downtown Canby, restaurants, Wait City Park and the brand-new Canby Public Library. Each apartment has quartz countertops, vinyl wood plank flooring, washer/dryers in each apartment home and energy efficient appliances. Juliette patios and incredible territorial views are available in select homes as well. The Dahlia offers a fitness center, elevator and first floor lounge with a coffee bar. Conveniently located near the Wilsonville & Oregon City area. Additional storage and reserved parking are available. Stop by and visit this quaint & quiet property.Visit our website today @ WWW.LIVEATTHEDAHLIA.COM to find the apartment you love the most!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue have any available units?
111 Northwest 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 Northwest 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Northwest 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
