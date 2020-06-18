111 Northwest 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking

Modern living in Downtown Canby! The Dahlia offers front door access to downtown Canby, restaurants, Wait City Park and the brand-new Canby Public Library. Each apartment has quartz countertops, vinyl wood plank flooring, washer/dryers in each apartment home and energy efficient appliances. Juliette patios and incredible territorial views are available in select homes as well. The Dahlia offers a fitness center, elevator and first floor lounge with a coffee bar. Conveniently located near the Wilsonville & Oregon City area. Additional storage and reserved parking are available. Stop by and visit this quaint & quiet property.Visit our website today @ WWW.LIVEATTHEDAHLIA.COM to find the apartment you love the most!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.