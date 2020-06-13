Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brookings, OR
/
321 Matot #1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
321 Matot #1
321 Matot Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
321 Matot Street, Brookings, OR 97415
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
321 Matot #1 Available 07/06/20 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5831561)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 Matot #1 have any available units?
321 Matot #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookings, OR
.
Is 321 Matot #1 currently offering any rent specials?
321 Matot #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Matot #1 pet-friendly?
No, 321 Matot #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookings
.
Does 321 Matot #1 offer parking?
No, 321 Matot #1 does not offer parking.
Does 321 Matot #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Matot #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Matot #1 have a pool?
No, 321 Matot #1 does not have a pool.
Does 321 Matot #1 have accessible units?
No, 321 Matot #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Matot #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Matot #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Matot #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Matot #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
