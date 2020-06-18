Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boardman
Find more places like 212 NW 1st St #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boardman, OR
/
212 NW 1st St #3
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
212 NW 1st St #3
212 1st Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
212 1st Street Northwest, Boardman, OR 97818
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath - 2 bed 1 bath apartment in a 6 plex.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4867296)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 212 NW 1st St #3 have any available units?
212 NW 1st St #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boardman, OR
.
Is 212 NW 1st St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
212 NW 1st St #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 NW 1st St #3 pet-friendly?
No, 212 NW 1st St #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boardman
.
Does 212 NW 1st St #3 offer parking?
No, 212 NW 1st St #3 does not offer parking.
Does 212 NW 1st St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 NW 1st St #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 NW 1st St #3 have a pool?
No, 212 NW 1st St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 212 NW 1st St #3 have accessible units?
No, 212 NW 1st St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 212 NW 1st St #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 NW 1st St #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 NW 1st St #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 NW 1st St #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kennewick, WA
Richland, WA
Pasco, WA
Hermiston, OR
West Richland, WA
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbia Basin College