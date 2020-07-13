All apartments in Bethany
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

17269 NW Crosshaven St.

17269 Northwest Crosshaven Street · (971) 806-7993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17269 Northwest Crosshaven Street, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17269 NW Crosshaven St. · Avail. now

$2,325

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Fantastic Location | Spacious Deck | Tons of Storage - Per Portland FAIR Housing Laws, Open Application period will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, 07/10/2020. Please note an eight hour penalty will be added if your application is received before the time stated above. Convenient location! Great amenities! This modern, stylish home is clean and well-maintained and has everything you've been looking for. The house has a popular floor plan with the family room directly off of the kitchen, and offers 4 bedrooms on the second floor, with a separate living room and dining room on the main level. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and shower. The kitchen comes equipped with modern appliances and fixtures, including a dishwasher. A private, fully-fenced backyard with spacious decking provides the perfect summer retreat. A two-car garage offers plenty of storage as well. Neighborhood provides very close access to shopping, banks, high-tech corridor, and much more. The home is situated in an excellent school district and is just minutes from a dog park and running trails.

(RLNE5839784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17269 NW Crosshaven St. have any available units?
17269 NW Crosshaven St. has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17269 NW Crosshaven St. have?
Some of 17269 NW Crosshaven St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17269 NW Crosshaven St. currently offering any rent specials?
17269 NW Crosshaven St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17269 NW Crosshaven St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17269 NW Crosshaven St. is pet friendly.
Does 17269 NW Crosshaven St. offer parking?
Yes, 17269 NW Crosshaven St. offers parking.
Does 17269 NW Crosshaven St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17269 NW Crosshaven St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17269 NW Crosshaven St. have a pool?
No, 17269 NW Crosshaven St. does not have a pool.
Does 17269 NW Crosshaven St. have accessible units?
No, 17269 NW Crosshaven St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17269 NW Crosshaven St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17269 NW Crosshaven St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 17269 NW Crosshaven St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17269 NW Crosshaven St. has units with air conditioning.
