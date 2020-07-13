17269 NW Crosshaven St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Fantastic Location | Spacious Deck | Tons of Storage - Per Portland FAIR Housing Laws, Open Application period will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, 07/10/2020. Please note an eight hour penalty will be added if your application is received before the time stated above. Convenient location! Great amenities! This modern, stylish home is clean and well-maintained and has everything you've been looking for. The house has a popular floor plan with the family room directly off of the kitchen, and offers 4 bedrooms on the second floor, with a separate living room and dining room on the main level. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet and shower. The kitchen comes equipped with modern appliances and fixtures, including a dishwasher. A private, fully-fenced backyard with spacious decking provides the perfect summer retreat. A two-car garage offers plenty of storage as well. Neighborhood provides very close access to shopping, banks, high-tech corridor, and much more. The home is situated in an excellent school district and is just minutes from a dog park and running trails.



(RLNE5839784)