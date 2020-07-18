All apartments in Bethany
Home
/
Bethany, OR
/
15325 NW Central Dr 208
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

15325 NW Central Dr 208

15325 Northwest Central Drive · (503) 840-2852
Location

15325 Northwest Central Drive, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Bethany Village Convenience - near Nike & Intel - Property Id: 315018

2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condominium in Bethany Village.

Total convenience!

Close to everything, including:
Nike WHQ (11 min), Intel (15 min), Columbia Sports (5 min), Tektronix (12 min), Portland Community College (8 min)

Grocery Store & Walgreens (500 feet)

Public Library (below condo), Banks (1000 feet), Bethany Athletic Club (1000 feet), Public Golf Course (3 min), Walking Trails

Downtown PDX (20 min)
Hwy 26 (1.8 miles); Hwy 217 (5 miles)

Nearby Schools: Bethany Village Montessori, Stoller Middle School, and Jacob Wismer Elementary School

Master Suite: Includes walk-in closet, master bathroom with shower, toilet and double sinks

Bedroom: Includes walk-in closet

Bathroom: Entry via bedroom or hallway includes shower, toilet and large counter/mirror

Kitchen: Fridge, Microwave, Oven, Stove, Dishwasher, Sink Disposal, Pantry

Family Room: Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace

Laundry: Washer & Dryer

Garage: One Car w/Storage

Tenant Pays: Cable, Internet, Electricity & Gas
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/15325-nw-central-dr-portland-or-unit-208/315018
Property Id 315018

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15325 NW Central Dr 208 have any available units?
15325 NW Central Dr 208 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15325 NW Central Dr 208 have?
Some of 15325 NW Central Dr 208's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15325 NW Central Dr 208 currently offering any rent specials?
15325 NW Central Dr 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15325 NW Central Dr 208 pet-friendly?
No, 15325 NW Central Dr 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 15325 NW Central Dr 208 offer parking?
Yes, 15325 NW Central Dr 208 offers parking.
Does 15325 NW Central Dr 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15325 NW Central Dr 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15325 NW Central Dr 208 have a pool?
No, 15325 NW Central Dr 208 does not have a pool.
Does 15325 NW Central Dr 208 have accessible units?
No, 15325 NW Central Dr 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 15325 NW Central Dr 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15325 NW Central Dr 208 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15325 NW Central Dr 208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15325 NW Central Dr 208 does not have units with air conditioning.
