15325 NW Central Dr 208

Bethany Village Convenience - near Nike & Intel - Property Id: 315018
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Condominium in Bethany Village.
Total convenience!
Close to everything, including:
Nike WHQ (11 min), Intel (15 min), Columbia Sports (5 min), Tektronix (12 min), Portland Community College (8 min)
Grocery Store & Walgreens (500 feet)
Public Library (below condo), Banks (1000 feet), Bethany Athletic Club (1000 feet), Public Golf Course (3 min), Walking Trails
Downtown PDX (20 min)
Hwy 26 (1.8 miles); Hwy 217 (5 miles)
Nearby Schools: Bethany Village Montessori, Stoller Middle School, and Jacob Wismer Elementary School
Master Suite: Includes walk-in closet, master bathroom with shower, toilet and double sinks
Bedroom: Includes walk-in closet
Bathroom: Entry via bedroom or hallway includes shower, toilet and large counter/mirror
Kitchen: Fridge, Microwave, Oven, Stove, Dishwasher, Sink Disposal, Pantry
Family Room: Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace
Laundry: Washer & Dryer
Garage: One Car w/Storage
Tenant Pays: Cable, Internet, Electricity & Gas
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/15325-nw-central-dr-portland-or-unit-208/315018
No Pets Allowed
