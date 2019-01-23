All apartments in Bend
Bend, OR
Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive

1855 Northeast Lotus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1855 Northeast Lotus Drive, Bend, OR 97701
Mountain View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
1 BR/1 BA Apartment, East-side Location Near St. Charles Hospital - This newly remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bath is ideally located close to St. Charles hospital, shops and restaurants. Month to month furnished rental. Perfect for long term stays. Professionally decorated, fully furnished and completely stocked. Complex has beautifully maintained green spaces, dog friendly stations, picnic areas and covered car-ports. All utilities, wi-fi internet, cable tv, maintenance and trash included. Turn-key move in. Storage space.
Some of our units have laundry in unit, some have a newly remodeled laundry facility on-site. There are upstairs and downstairs units, please inquire for availability!
Monthly rate and deposit amounts are subject to change. Stock photos used.

(RLNE5503285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive have any available units?
Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive have?
Some of Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive is pet friendly.
Does Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive offer parking?
Yes, Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive does offer parking.
Does Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive have a pool?
No, Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive does not have a pool.
Does Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive have accessible units?
No, Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
