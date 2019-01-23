Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive

Amenities

1 BR/1 BA Apartment, East-side Location Near St. Charles Hospital - This newly remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bath is ideally located close to St. Charles hospital, shops and restaurants. Month to month furnished rental. Perfect for long term stays. Professionally decorated, fully furnished and completely stocked. Complex has beautifully maintained green spaces, dog friendly stations, picnic areas and covered car-ports. All utilities, wi-fi internet, cable tv, maintenance and trash included. Turn-key move in. Storage space.

Some of our units have laundry in unit, some have a newly remodeled laundry facility on-site. There are upstairs and downstairs units, please inquire for availability!

Monthly rate and deposit amounts are subject to change. Stock photos used.



