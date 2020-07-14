Parks on the Green

Lease Length: Month to month or 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $1075 (1 bedroom), $1250 (2 bedroom 1 bath), $1380 (2 bedroom 2 bath), $1650 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: 55 lbs weight limit. Must be at least 1 year old. Spayed or Neutered. Restricted Breeds: Staffordshire Terriors (pit bull), Great Dane, Doberman, Saint Bernard, Rottweiler, and other large animals, and exotic animals.
Cats
rent: $25
restrictions: At least 1 year old, and spayed or neutered.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.