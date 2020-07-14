All apartments in Bend
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Parks on the Green

61354 Blakely Rd · (541) 527-7527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR 97702
Southwest Bend

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 028 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 073 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parks on the Green.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. All the units are newly remodeled with granite counter tops and new appliances. We are conveniently located on Bend’s exclusive Westside; close to shopping, schools and fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Month to month or 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 application fee per applicant
Deposit: $1075 (1 bedroom), $1250 (2 bedroom 1 bath), $1380 (2 bedroom 2 bath), $1650 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: 55 lbs weight limit. Must be at least 1 year old. Spayed or Neutered. Restricted Breeds: Staffordshire Terriors (pit bull), Great Dane, Doberman, Saint Bernard, Rottweiler, and other large animals, and exotic animals.
Dogs
rent: $25/month
Cats
rent: $25
restrictions: At least 1 year old, and spayed or neutered.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parks on the Green have any available units?
Parks on the Green has 2 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parks on the Green have?
Some of Parks on the Green's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parks on the Green currently offering any rent specials?
Parks on the Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parks on the Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Parks on the Green is pet friendly.
Does Parks on the Green offer parking?
Yes, Parks on the Green offers parking.
Does Parks on the Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parks on the Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parks on the Green have a pool?
No, Parks on the Green does not have a pool.
Does Parks on the Green have accessible units?
Yes, Parks on the Green has accessible units.
Does Parks on the Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parks on the Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Parks on the Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parks on the Green has units with air conditioning.
