All apartments in Bend
Find more places like Empire Village Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
Empire Village Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Empire Village Townhomes

20814 NE Sierra Dr · (541) 640-5297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Boyd Acres
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20814 NE Sierra Dr, Bend, OR 97701
Boyd Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 005E · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 031E · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Empire Village Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
bbq/grill
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
carport
White picket fences aren’t just for homeowners.

These craftsmen style townhomes in Bend, Oregon will feel like your own home as you play outside behind your white picket fence. Empire Village offers a great place to live in a nice neighborhood. All apartment townhomes feature open floor plans with a light and bright kitchen, lots of counter space, deluxe cabinets, electric range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups. Other apartment amenities include vaulted ceilings, car ports, mini storage, two on-site laundry facilities and a barbecue pavilion.

Just fill out the application online and submit your information. The property manager will be in touch with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Call manager for more information. Restrictions on breeds and sizes may apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Empire Village Townhomes have any available units?
Empire Village Townhomes has 2 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Empire Village Townhomes have?
Some of Empire Village Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Empire Village Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Empire Village Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Empire Village Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Empire Village Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Empire Village Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Empire Village Townhomes offers parking.
Does Empire Village Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Empire Village Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Empire Village Townhomes have a pool?
No, Empire Village Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Empire Village Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Empire Village Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Empire Village Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Empire Village Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Empire Village Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
No, Empire Village Townhomes does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Empire Village Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way
Bend, OR 97702
The Nest
1609 SW Chandler Ave
Bend, OR 97702
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity