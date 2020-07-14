Empire Village Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry bbq/grill carport

White picket fences aren’t just for homeowners.



These craftsmen style townhomes in Bend, Oregon will feel like your own home as you play outside behind your white picket fence. Empire Village offers a great place to live in a nice neighborhood. All apartment townhomes feature open floor plans with a light and bright kitchen, lots of counter space, deluxe cabinets, electric range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups. Other apartment amenities include vaulted ceilings, car ports, mini storage, two on-site laundry facilities and a barbecue pavilion.



Just fill out the application online and submit your information. The property manager will be in touch with you.