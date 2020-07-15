All apartments in Bend
Find more places like Awbrey Pines on the Butte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Awbrey Pines on the Butte

2500 Northwest Regency Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
River West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR 97703
River West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 237M · Avail. Jul 21

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 245M · Avail. Aug 25

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 033B · Avail. now

$1,420

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 984 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Awbrey Pines on the Butte.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
basketball court
bbq/grill
Westside living doesn’t get any better than at Awbrey Pines on the Butte Apartments. Awbrey Pines offers one of the nicest outdoor pools and sundecks in any Central Oregon Apartment. Seconds away from COCC and almost as close to Newport Ave,

Awbrey Pines is the perfect place to live on the Westside of Bend. Most apartment units have been updated to feature new countertops, new cabinets, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings and open floor plans. All units include a dishwasher, refrigerator and oven.

Come home every night to your spacious studio, one, two, or three-bedroom apartment. Community amenities include on-site laundry, swimming pool (open seasonally), large sun deck, outside gas grills, fitness center, all in a beautiful park-like setting. Gather under the Gazebo for a quick relief from the sun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Awbrey Pines on the Butte have any available units?
Awbrey Pines on the Butte has 3 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Awbrey Pines on the Butte have?
Some of Awbrey Pines on the Butte's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Awbrey Pines on the Butte currently offering any rent specials?
Awbrey Pines on the Butte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Awbrey Pines on the Butte pet-friendly?
Yes, Awbrey Pines on the Butte is pet friendly.
Does Awbrey Pines on the Butte offer parking?
Yes, Awbrey Pines on the Butte offers parking.
Does Awbrey Pines on the Butte have units with washers and dryers?
No, Awbrey Pines on the Butte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Awbrey Pines on the Butte have a pool?
Yes, Awbrey Pines on the Butte has a pool.
Does Awbrey Pines on the Butte have accessible units?
No, Awbrey Pines on the Butte does not have accessible units.
Does Awbrey Pines on the Butte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Awbrey Pines on the Butte has units with dishwashers.
Does Awbrey Pines on the Butte have units with air conditioning?
No, Awbrey Pines on the Butte does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Awbrey Pines on the Butte?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way
Bend, OR 97702
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive
Bend, OR 97701
The Nest
1609 SW Chandler Ave
Bend, OR 97702
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity