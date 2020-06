Amenities

61610 Summer Shade Dr Available 12/23/19 Updated 3 BD/2 BA home in Southern Crossing on .5 acre! - Fabulous, updated 3 BD/2 BA home on 0.5 acre lot in Southern Crossing! Home is available for rent for $2200/month. Convenient location to Old Mill and downtown, as well as easy access to the freeway and Westside recreation. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Double paned windows and heat pump, as well as a wood stove. Peekaboo mountain views from spacious fenced yard. Two car garage. Large carport. Cats and dogs (up to two total) are accepted for an additional deposit of $300 per animal. Applications can be found on our website at www.sagelbd.com/vacancies. Feel free to drive by but do not disturb tenants.



Six month lease. This is a no smoking property. Please visit www.sagelbd.com or email info@sagelbd.com for more information.



