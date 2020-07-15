Amenities

525 NE Norton - 02 Available 07/28/20 Like New Midtown House, Hardwood Floors, All Appliances, Medium Dog Considered - *** In light of current public health concerns BPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties. Please respect the privacy of our tenants. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. ***



This like new midtown 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is light and bright and within walking distance to everything. The kitchen is fully applianced including a dishwasher, refrigerator & range. There are washer/dryer hook ups and off street parking. A small to medium dog under 40lbs would be considered here and non-smokers only please. The rent is just $1350 a month + $75 for water/sewer and $1600 security deposit.



DIRECTIONS: N. on NE 3rd Street from Greenwood Ave, (R) NE Norton



SCHOOLS: Juniper Elementary, Pilot Butte Middle, Bend High



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4466521)