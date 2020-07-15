All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 525 NE Norton - 02.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
525 NE Norton - 02
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

525 NE Norton - 02

525 NE Norton Ave · (541) 382-7727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

525 NE Norton Ave, Bend, OR 97701
Orchard District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 525 NE Norton - 02 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
525 NE Norton - 02 Available 07/28/20 Like New Midtown House, Hardwood Floors, All Appliances, Medium Dog Considered - *** In light of current public health concerns BPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties. Please respect the privacy of our tenants. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. ***

This like new midtown 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is light and bright and within walking distance to everything. The kitchen is fully applianced including a dishwasher, refrigerator & range. There are washer/dryer hook ups and off street parking. A small to medium dog under 40lbs would be considered here and non-smokers only please. The rent is just $1350 a month + $75 for water/sewer and $1600 security deposit.

DIRECTIONS: N. on NE 3rd Street from Greenwood Ave, (R) NE Norton

SCHOOLS: Juniper Elementary, Pilot Butte Middle, Bend High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4466521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 NE Norton - 02 have any available units?
525 NE Norton - 02 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 NE Norton - 02 have?
Some of 525 NE Norton - 02's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 NE Norton - 02 currently offering any rent specials?
525 NE Norton - 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 NE Norton - 02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 NE Norton - 02 is pet friendly.
Does 525 NE Norton - 02 offer parking?
Yes, 525 NE Norton - 02 offers parking.
Does 525 NE Norton - 02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 NE Norton - 02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 NE Norton - 02 have a pool?
No, 525 NE Norton - 02 does not have a pool.
Does 525 NE Norton - 02 have accessible units?
No, 525 NE Norton - 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 NE Norton - 02 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 NE Norton - 02 has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 NE Norton - 02 have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 NE Norton - 02 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 525 NE Norton - 02?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive
Bend, OR 97701
The Nest
1609 SW Chandler Ave
Bend, OR 97702
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconiesBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, OR
Redmond, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity