Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Upgraded 2 Bedroom on Awbrey Butte with Garage - 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1



This spacious duplex is move-in ready with recent upgrades throughout. New laminate flooring, renovated kitchen with a chef's gas stove, and a two car garage sets this rental apart from the rest.

This home has two and a half baths, spacious bedrooms, upstairs laundry, and walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Need outdoor space? This duplex has a private, fenced yard and spacious wrap-around porch (with Nest security system) for all the entertaining and yard space you desire.



Water/sewer and landscape maintenance included in rent.

Tenant to pay for electric, gas, trash, and cable/internet.



Absolutely no smoking or cats. Dog will be considered by owner with good references and additional pet rent/deposit.



This rental is move-in ready, contact us today to set up a time to tour. We are happy to give FaceTime tours during this time if preferred.



CPMG is providing tenant placement only, this rental will be owner-managed.



Jenna McDevitt, Property Manager

541-322-5966 x 5

jenna@cobaltpmg.com



Cobalt Property Management Group

333 SW Upper Terrace Dr

Bend, OR 97702

Licensed in the State of Oregon



Chrissy Capri, Principal Broker

Cobalt Property Management Group

Licensed in the State of Oregon



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5744587)