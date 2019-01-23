All apartments in Bend
2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1

2506 Northwest Awbrey Road · (541) 322-5966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2506 Northwest Awbrey Road, Bend, OR 97703
Aubrey Butte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Upgraded 2 Bedroom on Awbrey Butte with Garage - 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1

This spacious duplex is move-in ready with recent upgrades throughout. New laminate flooring, renovated kitchen with a chef's gas stove, and a two car garage sets this rental apart from the rest.
This home has two and a half baths, spacious bedrooms, upstairs laundry, and walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Need outdoor space? This duplex has a private, fenced yard and spacious wrap-around porch (with Nest security system) for all the entertaining and yard space you desire.

Water/sewer and landscape maintenance included in rent.
Tenant to pay for electric, gas, trash, and cable/internet.

Absolutely no smoking or cats. Dog will be considered by owner with good references and additional pet rent/deposit.

This rental is move-in ready, contact us today to set up a time to tour. We are happy to give FaceTime tours during this time if preferred.

CPMG is providing tenant placement only, this rental will be owner-managed.

Jenna McDevitt, Property Manager
541-322-5966 x 5
jenna@cobaltpmg.com

Cobalt Property Management Group
333 SW Upper Terrace Dr
Bend, OR 97702
Licensed in the State of Oregon

Chrissy Capri, Principal Broker
Cobalt Property Management Group
Licensed in the State of Oregon

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5744587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 have any available units?
2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 have?
Some of 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
