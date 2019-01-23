All apartments in Bend
235 SE Yew Ln - Unit H
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

235 SE Yew Ln - Unit H

235 Southeast Yew Lane · (541) 923-8222
Location

235 Southeast Yew Lane, Bend, OR 97702
Larkspur

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Amenities

parking
microwave
internet access
lobby
refrigerator
VIDEO TOUR **MOVE IN SPECIAL** $100 of first month's rent. Available Now! Commercial Office Space is available in SE Bend. Approximately 200 Sq. Ft. Building includes all utilities except internet and phone. Cleaning of the community area, kitchen and bathrooms included. The small shared kitchen area has a refrigerator, microwave, and sink. Shared lobby area. Offices are located on the second level, there is no elevator access. Please contact the office directly for more information or to schedule a viewing! **Unit approved for office space only** Apply online at RogeRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

