235 SE Yew Ln - Unit H

VIDEO TOUR **MOVE IN SPECIAL** $100 of first month's rent. Available Now! Commercial Office Space is available in SE Bend. Approximately 200 Sq. Ft. Building includes all utilities except internet and phone. Cleaning of the community area, kitchen and bathrooms included. The small shared kitchen area has a refrigerator, microwave, and sink. Shared lobby area. Offices are located on the second level, there is no elevator access. Please contact the office directly for more information or to schedule a viewing! **Unit approved for office space only** Apply online at RogeRealEstate.com