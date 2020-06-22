All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 2285 NE Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
2285 NE Meadow Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2285 NE Meadow Lane

2285 NE Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2285 NE Meadow Ln, Bend, OR 97701
Orchard District

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
2285 NE Meadow Lane Available 07/07/20 3 Bed 2 bath Large Fenced Lot - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a 1/4 acre. Beautifully landscaped with large mature trees throughout property. Enjoy the large entertaining deck of kitchen and master bedroom. Fully fenced with RV parking. Just steps to Stover Park. Central A/C. Great quit neighborhood. Owner maintains landscaping. OCCUPIED Call Brian for showings.

Sec Dep $2,050
App Fee $45 per applicant
Renters Insurance Required

Brian M. Intlekofer
Principal Broker-Property Manager
Obsidian Real Estate Group
Bend, OR 97701
541-280-6697 cell
www.obsidianrealestategroup.com

(RLNE5855060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 NE Meadow Lane have any available units?
2285 NE Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 2285 NE Meadow Lane have?
Some of 2285 NE Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 NE Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2285 NE Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 NE Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2285 NE Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 2285 NE Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2285 NE Meadow Lane does offer parking.
Does 2285 NE Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2285 NE Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 NE Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 2285 NE Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2285 NE Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2285 NE Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 NE Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2285 NE Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2285 NE Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2285 NE Meadow Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus