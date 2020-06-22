Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning range

2285 NE Meadow Lane Available 07/07/20 3 Bed 2 bath Large Fenced Lot - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a 1/4 acre. Beautifully landscaped with large mature trees throughout property. Enjoy the large entertaining deck of kitchen and master bedroom. Fully fenced with RV parking. Just steps to Stover Park. Central A/C. Great quit neighborhood. Owner maintains landscaping. OCCUPIED Call Brian for showings.



Sec Dep $2,050

App Fee $45 per applicant

Renters Insurance Required



Brian M. Intlekofer

Principal Broker-Property Manager

Obsidian Real Estate Group

Bend, OR 97701

541-280-6697 cell

www.obsidianrealestategroup.com



(RLNE5855060)