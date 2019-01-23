1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

1565 NW Wall Street Available 07/03/20 Bright and Quaint Pioneer Park Condo, Downtown Location, Month to Month Rental - This 1 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is located downtown Bend. There is a murphy bed in the living room for extra sleep accommodations. Perfect for a roommate situation!



The best way to enjoy your trip to Bend Oregon. The Pioneer Park Condominiums are located next to the beautiful Pioneer Park along the banks of the Deschutes River. With access to the river trail you will find hours of relaxing strolls with exciting views of the river on classic Central Oregon scenery. If you choose, you can walk to the downtown shopping district to find world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Driving is a snap, with access to main arteries just outside the complex entrance. Whether you are seeking extreme sports, such as mountain biking or climbing; or you are looking for a great local hike or snowshoe trail, you can just hop onto the parkway and head to any number of the areas finest outdoor recreation areas.



Call and book this unit today and head out for your Oregon adventure. Whether that's visiting Smith Rock State Park 25 miles away, skiing/riding at Mt. Bachelor (just 20 miles to the South), taking the breathtaking views at Paulina Peak, learning about the areas geological origins at the National Volcanic Monuments interpretive center, treating the kids to a peek at Central Oregons natural wonder and history at the High Desert Museum or perusing all the great shops in Sisters. You can do it all with a base of operations at this affordable, well appointed, unit.



Month to month, please inquire for your dates.

No pets allowed on the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5757165)