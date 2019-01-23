All apartments in Bend
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178

1565 NW Wall St · No Longer Available
Location

1565 NW Wall St, Bend, OR 97703
River West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
1565 NW Wall Street Available 07/03/20 Bright and Quaint Pioneer Park Condo, Downtown Location, Month to Month Rental - This 1 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is located downtown Bend. There is a murphy bed in the living room for extra sleep accommodations. Perfect for a roommate situation!

The best way to enjoy your trip to Bend Oregon. The Pioneer Park Condominiums are located next to the beautiful Pioneer Park along the banks of the Deschutes River. With access to the river trail you will find hours of relaxing strolls with exciting views of the river on classic Central Oregon scenery. If you choose, you can walk to the downtown shopping district to find world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Driving is a snap, with access to main arteries just outside the complex entrance. Whether you are seeking extreme sports, such as mountain biking or climbing; or you are looking for a great local hike or snowshoe trail, you can just hop onto the parkway and head to any number of the areas finest outdoor recreation areas.

Call and book this unit today and head out for your Oregon adventure. Whether that's visiting Smith Rock State Park 25 miles away, skiing/riding at Mt. Bachelor (just 20 miles to the South), taking the breathtaking views at Paulina Peak, learning about the areas geological origins at the National Volcanic Monuments interpretive center, treating the kids to a peek at Central Oregons natural wonder and history at the High Desert Museum or perusing all the great shops in Sisters. You can do it all with a base of operations at this affordable, well appointed, unit.

Month to month, please inquire for your dates.
No pets allowed on the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 have any available units?
1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
Is 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 currently offering any rent specials?
1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 pet-friendly?
No, 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 offer parking?
No, 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 does not offer parking.
Does 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 have a pool?
No, 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 does not have a pool.
Does 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 have accessible units?
No, 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178 does not have units with air conditioning.
