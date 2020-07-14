Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments guest parking

Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer. Oversized bedrooms, kitchens that flow into dining spaces, rich wood cabinetry, and plush carpeting are just a few of the amenities Royal Crest has to offer. Looking fo a sense of community? Gather by the seasonal swimming pool or enjoy the enclosed courtyard on the edge of your private balcony or patio. Royal Crest is located moments away from several eateries, grocery stores, the stellar Wonderland Park and less than 10 miles from downtown Portland! Named one of the 100 “best places to live” among smaller cities, Beaverton is the perfect place to call home.