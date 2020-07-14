All apartments in Beaverton
Royal Crest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:11 AM

Royal Crest

11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard · (971) 407-1836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR 97008
Vose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 30 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,120

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 43 · Avail. now

$1,120

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 42 · Avail. now

$1,120

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 41 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 07 · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Crest.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
guest parking
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer. Oversized bedrooms, kitchens that flow into dining spaces, rich wood cabinetry, and plush carpeting are just a few of the amenities Royal Crest has to offer. Looking fo a sense of community? Gather by the seasonal swimming pool or enjoy the enclosed courtyard on the edge of your private balcony or patio. Royal Crest is located moments away from several eateries, grocery stores, the stellar Wonderland Park and less than 10 miles from downtown Portland! Named one of the 100 “best places to live” among smaller cities, Beaverton is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Month to month or 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $400-$1600
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Crest have any available units?
Royal Crest has 5 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Royal Crest have?
Some of Royal Crest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Crest currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Crest pet-friendly?
No, Royal Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does Royal Crest offer parking?
Yes, Royal Crest offers parking.
Does Royal Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Royal Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Crest have a pool?
Yes, Royal Crest has a pool.
Does Royal Crest have accessible units?
No, Royal Crest does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Crest has units with dishwashers.
