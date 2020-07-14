Amenities
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer. Oversized bedrooms, kitchens that flow into dining spaces, rich wood cabinetry, and plush carpeting are just a few of the amenities Royal Crest has to offer. Looking fo a sense of community? Gather by the seasonal swimming pool or enjoy the enclosed courtyard on the edge of your private balcony or patio. Royal Crest is located moments away from several eateries, grocery stores, the stellar Wonderland Park and less than 10 miles from downtown Portland! Named one of the 100 “best places to live” among smaller cities, Beaverton is the perfect place to call home.