Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to the Murray Woods Apartments, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in beautiful Beaverton, Oregon, twenty minutes from downtown Portland. We are convenient to schools, a TriMet bus and MAX line, as well as walking and bike trails. Living at Murray Woods means you're minutes from Washington Square mall, the Nike International Campus, Intel and other major employers. Please stop by for a tour today!