Beaverton, OR
Mediterranean Manor
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:06 AM

Mediterranean Manor

6320 Southwest Lombard Avenue · (503) 470-2228
Location

6320 Southwest Lombard Avenue, Beaverton, OR 97008
Vose

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
The Mediterranean is a refreshing, 50 home, secured access community that offers studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes, conveniently located close to the heart of downtown Beaverton! just off Allen Blvd, close to 217 & Public transportation for easy commuting.

We are happy to offer an upstairs 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath available March 17th

Our Community Features
* Convenient Location Close To Freeways And Public Transportation
* Plentiful Off Street Parking
* Secured Access Building
* Laundry On Site
* Updated Interior
* Spacious Living Rooms
* Abundant Closet Space
* Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
* Coat and Linen Closets (in select homes)
* Online Rent Payments & Maintenance Requests

Rental Rate: $945
Deposit: $800
Water/Sewer/Garbage Based on Usage
Pets Welcome | 2pet max, Breed Restrictions Apply, 35lb weight limit | $300 pet deposit per pet | Pet Rent only $25 per month

*pictures may not be of exact home but like home

Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mediterranean Manor have any available units?
Mediterranean Manor has a unit available for $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Mediterranean Manor have?
Some of Mediterranean Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mediterranean Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Mediterranean Manor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mediterranean Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Mediterranean Manor is pet friendly.
Does Mediterranean Manor offer parking?
Yes, Mediterranean Manor does offer parking.
Does Mediterranean Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mediterranean Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mediterranean Manor have a pool?
No, Mediterranean Manor does not have a pool.
Does Mediterranean Manor have accessible units?
No, Mediterranean Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Mediterranean Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mediterranean Manor has units with dishwashers.
