Mediterranean Manor

Amenities
The Mediterranean is a refreshing, 50 home, secured access community that offers studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes, conveniently located close to the heart of downtown Beaverton! just off Allen Blvd, close to 217 & Public transportation for easy commuting.
We are happy to offer an upstairs 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath available March 17th
Our Community Features
* Convenient Location Close To Freeways And Public Transportation
* Plentiful Off Street Parking
* Secured Access Building
* Laundry On Site
* Updated Interior
* Spacious Living Rooms
* Abundant Closet Space
* Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
* Coat and Linen Closets (in select homes)
* Online Rent Payments & Maintenance Requests
Rental Rate: $945
Deposit: $800
Water/Sewer/Garbage Based on Usage
Pets Welcome | 2pet max, Breed Restrictions Apply, 35lb weight limit | $300 pet deposit per pet | Pet Rent only $25 per month
*pictures may not be of exact home but like home
Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
