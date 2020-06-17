Mediterranean Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

The Mediterranean is a refreshing, 50 home, secured access community that offers studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes, conveniently located close to the heart of downtown Beaverton! just off Allen Blvd, close to 217 & Public transportation for easy commuting.



We are happy to offer an upstairs 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath available March 17th



Our Community Features

* Convenient Location Close To Freeways And Public Transportation

* Plentiful Off Street Parking

* Secured Access Building

* Laundry On Site

* Updated Interior

* Spacious Living Rooms

* Abundant Closet Space

* Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

* Coat and Linen Closets (in select homes)

* Online Rent Payments & Maintenance Requests



Rental Rate: $945

Deposit: $800

Water/Sewer/Garbage Based on Usage

Pets Welcome | 2pet max, Breed Restrictions Apply, 35lb weight limit | $300 pet deposit per pet | Pet Rent only $25 per month



*pictures may not be of exact home but like home



Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.