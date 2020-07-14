All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Conestoga Park III

9900 SW Conestoga Dr · (517) 641-2029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9900 SW Conestoga Dr, Beaverton, OR 97008
Greenway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 days AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt# 231 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Conestoga Park III.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
basketball court
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
new construction
online portal
tennis court
Located on 15 acres of mature landscaping, Conestoga Park Apartments offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Many of our apartment homes include washers and dryers, a wood burning fireplace, large rooms with ample closet space. Located next to Greenway Park and just off Hwy 217 allows for easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Come in TODAY and make Conestoga Park your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Initial Lease Length is 12 months / Resigning renters have more options
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500-One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carports: $15/month.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included with unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Conestoga Park III have any available units?
Conestoga Park III has a unit available for $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Conestoga Park III have?
Some of Conestoga Park III's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Conestoga Park III currently offering any rent specials?
Conestoga Park III is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Conestoga Park III pet-friendly?
Yes, Conestoga Park III is pet friendly.
Does Conestoga Park III offer parking?
Yes, Conestoga Park III offers parking.
Does Conestoga Park III have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Conestoga Park III offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Conestoga Park III have a pool?
Yes, Conestoga Park III has a pool.
Does Conestoga Park III have accessible units?
No, Conestoga Park III does not have accessible units.
Does Conestoga Park III have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Conestoga Park III has units with dishwashers.
