All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like Conestoga Park II.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
Conestoga Park II
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:12 AM

Conestoga Park II

10000 Southwest Conestoga Drive · (503) 755-5183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $1500
See all

Location

10000 Southwest Conestoga Drive, Beaverton, OR 97008
Greenway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Conestoga Park II.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
basketball court
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Located on 15 acres of mature landscaping, Conestoga Park Apartments offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. Many of our apartment homes include washers and dryers, a wood burning fireplace, large rooms with ample closet space. Located next to Greenway Park and just off Hwy 217 allows for easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Come in TODAY and make Conestoga Park your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Initial Lease Length is 12 months / Resigning renters have more options
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per aplicant
Deposit: $500-One months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Free unassigned parking, plus optional reserved carports for $15/month.
Storage Details: Storage: $45/momnth

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Conestoga Park II have any available units?
Conestoga Park II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Conestoga Park II have?
Some of Conestoga Park II's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Conestoga Park II currently offering any rent specials?
Conestoga Park II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Conestoga Park II pet-friendly?
Yes, Conestoga Park II is pet friendly.
Does Conestoga Park II offer parking?
Yes, Conestoga Park II offers parking.
Does Conestoga Park II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Conestoga Park II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Conestoga Park II have a pool?
Yes, Conestoga Park II has a pool.
Does Conestoga Park II have accessible units?
No, Conestoga Park II does not have accessible units.
Does Conestoga Park II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Conestoga Park II has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Conestoga Park II?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln
Beaverton, OR 97229
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr
Beaverton, OR 97078
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue
Beaverton, OR 97005
Meadow Ridge
14345 SW Walker Rd
Beaverton, OR 97006
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace
Beaverton, OR 97003
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity