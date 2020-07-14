Conestoga Park II

Lease Length: Initial Lease Length is 12 months / Resigning renters have more options
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per aplicant
Deposit: $500-One months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Free unassigned parking, plus optional reserved carports for $15/month.
Storage Details: Storage: $45/momnth