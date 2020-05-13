All apartments in Beaverton
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:16 AM

650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318

650 SW 150th Ave · (503) 671-9255
Location

650 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR 97006
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 16

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application. We look forward to working with you!

Our units have large open concept floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. We have full size washer & dryers in every home, spacious patios, with storage and large bedrooms with closet organizers. The functional, contemporary kitchen has full size appliances including a dishwasher. The large dining room features a ceiling fan. Our highly convenient location gives you access to everything you could need, major employers (we are right across the street from the Nike Campus) shopping, nightlife, parks and hiking trails (we are two blocks from the Howard M. Terpenning Recreation Complex) We are a commuter's dream, with quick access to 26 and 217

Strict No Pet Policy
Open floor Plan
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Lots of Natural Light
Full Size Appliances in Kitchen
Patio/Deck on Every Unit
Playground Area
Assigned Parking
Large Storage Unit Off Patio/Deck
Garages/Carports Available (for an additional cost)
Easy Access to I-205
A Short Drive to Downtown Portland, Hillsboro, Tigard and Wilsonville.
Surrounded by Parks and Nature Trails
24 Hour On Site Maintenance Emergency Response
On Site Management
Walker Square has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Beaverton's Five Oaks neighborhood. Located across the street from the Nike World Headquarters, all units have washer/dryer and patios or decks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 have any available units?
650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 have?
Some of 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 currently offering any rent specials?
650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 pet-friendly?
No, 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 offer parking?
Yes, 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 does offer parking.
Does 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 have a pool?
No, 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 does not have a pool.
Does 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 have accessible units?
Yes, 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 has accessible units.
Does 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318 has units with dishwashers.
